House of the Dragon actors never interacted on set, and here’s why

The new Game of Thrones spin-off TV series House of the Dragon is taking the world by storm, with fans of the original show loving the return to Westeros. We’re currently two episodes in, and we’re set to meet older versions of both Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower soon, but apparently the actors playing the different versions of the Game of Thrones characters didn’t even interact on set.

The historical drama series takes us back over 170 years before the events of the original show, to dissect the Targaryen clan and the civil war that erupts within the famous family. The new series has attracted record-breaking viewing figures since the House of the Dragon release date arrived, and tensions are set to hit boiling point in further episodes as the dynamic between Rhaenyra and Alicent changes dramatically.

In an interview with The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, Emily Carey, who plays the young version of Alicent, claimed that she and her co-star Milly Alcock didn’t speak to the actors who play the older versions of their characters, but there’s a very good reason for that.

“I had so much creative freedom in this role, in a sense, it’s like we’re playing two completely different characters. Me and Olivia didn’t talk at all about the character or the job, in the same way Emma and Milly didn’t, we were advised not to, because it is like we’re literally playing completely different people,” Carey said.

“Ten years is a really long time, you know? You’re seeing them go from practically children into grown women, there’s a lot of growing up to do, so yeah, they treated us like different characters. It didn’t feel like I was playing a younger version of a character that I’m so used to doing at this point, maybe one day I will be the main one and someone will be playing younger versions of me,” she added.

It’s a fascinating approach to developing the characters, but we’re sure it will pay off. The young actors have done an incredible job already, and Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy will inevitably continue that great work. We can’t wait to watch House of the Dragon as the series develops.

