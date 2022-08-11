George RR Martin was “out of the loop” by Game of Thrones’ last season

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin claims he was no longer as involved in the TV series by the time the final few seasons of the show rolled around. The man behind all the mythology and monsters of Westeros is responsible for much of the drama series‘ incredible success, but he has revealed he was “out of the loop” as early as season 5.

Martin’s epic fantasy novels A Song of Ice and Fire were later adapted into the award-winning show, which garnered praise throughout much of its eight year run on television. The final season however, was met with a mixed reaction at best, with many claiming showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had rushed the ending and tarnished the reputation of the series.

In an interview with The New York Times discussing the upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon, Martin himself explained how he was a lot more involved in earlier seasons of Game of Thrones, but had less of a hands on role when it came to season 5 and beyond.

“By season five and six, and certainly seven and eight, I was pretty much out of the loop,” Martin revealed. This does make us wonder how much correlation there is with Martin stepping aside, and the show’s quality taking a dip.

Martin created the Game of Thrones characters, and is undoubtedly the expert on how to handle his array of monarchs, warriors, and morally questionable folk. Maybe Martin should have stuck around to the end.

