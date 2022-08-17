George RR Martin compares House of the Dragon scene to Red Wedding

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has compared a scene from the new spin-off TV series House of the Dragon to the infamous Red Wedding scene from the original show. One thing’s for sure, if it’s anywhere near as shocking and bloody as the events of the season 3 episode, we’re in for a real treat!

With the House of the Dragon release date just around the corner, fans of Martin’s work are beginning to get excited about his next project from the world of Westeros. This new story will transport us to a time 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and will detail the events leading to the Targaryen civil war.

While we can’t wait to meet an array of new Game of Thrones characters, it’s probably best not to get too attached to any of them. The historical drama series is renowned for killing off characters, and judging by Martin’s comments to Vanity Fair, we could be set for even more chaos, carnage, and stunning deaths.

“That scene is… You don’t want to use the word ‘enjoyable’ for a scene like that, but it’s incredibly powerful,” Martin said of a scene from the upcoming series. “It’s visceral and it’ll rip your heart out and throw it on the floor. It has the kind of impact that the Red Wedding had. It’s a beautifully done scene of something horrible.”

That sounds pretty much like classic Game of Thrones style trauma if you ask us. We can’t wait to see this gnarly scene play out, and we’re sure there will be plenty of intense plot twists along the way in this series.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Doctor Who actor Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and Emma D’Arcy. The show is based on the 2018 novel Fire and Blood by George RR Martin, and has been described as Succession with dragons – sign us up!

