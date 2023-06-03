Florence Pugh can’t control her iconic frown, but we’re very glad

Florence Pugh has many talents and an incredible range. She’s an Oscar nominee, having starred in some of the best movies of recent years. But one thing she can’t do is control her iconic frown. You know the one. It looks a bit like a banana, or a crescent moon on its side.

Whether it’s in Little Women, Black Widow, or (most recognizably) Midsommar, whenever a Florence Pugh character is sad, her face can’t help but tell you. And it turns out, Florence Pugh can’t control it either. Her face just makes that shape and she simply can’t help it.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Pugh shared her curse. “Whenever I’m sad… it’s when the tremble comes. I don’t even mean to do it, it’s just genuinely something my face does when I start feeling sad.”

Continuing on she said, “I remember a boyfriend of mine once when we would argue or when I’d be sad, I’d be like [pulls frown] and my whole mouth would be quivering… my whole bottom mouth would be quivering and dimpling.”

So next time you see Pugh pulling that face, know she can’t control it. It’s just something her face does! And to be honest, we’re glad. It’s totally great.

And, you might be seeing Pugh again on the big screen sooner than you think: the actor is set to star in two of the biggest new movies of the year, with the upcoming Oppenheimer and Dune 2. She’ll also be continuing on the path towards world domination with the Marvel movie Thunderbolts, in which she reprises her role as Yelena. Plenty of opportunities for frowns within all that, we’re sure.

For more on those movies, check out our guides to the Oppenheimer release date, Dune 2 release date, and Thunderbolts release date. Or, take a look at our picks for the best drama movies of all time.