A Quiet Place Part II - What You Need To Know
Ahead of the A Quiet Place Part II's theatrical release on 19th March, we have a new featurette to share that tells you what you need to know before watching the film.
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.
A Quiet Place Part II is written and directed by John Krasinski. It stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and Djimon Hounsou.
A Quiet Place 2 (2020)
Dir: John Krasinski | Cast: Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, emily Blunt, Noah Jupe | Writers: Bryan Woods (characters), John Krasinski, Scott Beck (characters)