Zola trailer: A24's Sundance hit tells a wild stranger than fiction saga

Zola is a standout drama from this year's Sundance directed by Janicza Bravo (who made 2017's Lemon). A24 quickly snapped it up and are teasing it's release - while having a little fun about when it might actually see the light of day (see the end of the trailer). The teaser opens strong: ""Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense.” before leaving the rest to our imagination - for now. The film is based on a mostly true story tweeted in October 2015 by Aziah Wells King that starts off as one thing and ends up being pretty wild. Watch the Zola teaser trailer above.

Zola, a Detroit waitress, strikes up a new friendship with a customer, Stefani, who seduces her to join a weekend of dancing and partying in Florida. What at first seems like a glamorous trip full of “hoeism” rapidly transforms into a 48-hour journey involving a nameless pimp, an idiot boyfriend, some Tampa gangsters and other unexpected adventures in this wild, see-it-to-believe-it tale.

Newcomer Taylour Paige leads the cast with support from Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Ari'el Stachel and Colman Domingo.

There's no news on when Zola will be released at the moment as it seems A24 are playing it by ear during the COVID-19 pandemic.