Zappa trailer: Alex Winter directs the first official documentary about the iconic musician

It's been a long wait for Frank Zappa fans to finally enjoy an 'official' documentary about the musician and they certainly played their part in getting it made. Over 8,000 people invested $1.2m in a crowd-funding campaign, which offers access to the Zappa family trust and unseen archival footage, and was given the blessing of Frank's late wife Gail and son. A few years back Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words offered some good insight into his musical philosophy and hopefully Zappa won't be too homogenised due to the family involvement. Watch the trailer above to see what's to come.

With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage, Zappa explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time. Alex Winter’s assembly features appearances by Frank’s widow Gail Zappa and several of Frank’s musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others.

Zappa is released in cinemas and on demand from November 27.