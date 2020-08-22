Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer: The director confirms four one-hour episodes for his new version

First it was a real thing, then it wasn't, and finally Zack Snyder had the last laugh back in March (and even as far back as December last year he was posting pictures of stored digital reels). The question now remains, will it actually be any better than the scrappy rush job of Justice League overseen by Josh Whedon? The chances are, probably not. But HBO Max know that by limiting the budget to around $30m the long-term sign-ups they'll get in return will be worth it. Snyder also confirmed that the film will be split into 4 one hour episodes, effectively turning it into a mini-series.

Ray Fisher (Cyborg) confirmed this week that Warner Bros. are launching an independent investigation into the toxic environment Whedon is accused of overseeing on set. Meanwhile, Ezra Miller was accused of assaulting a woman earlier this year, so it will be interesting to see if he hangs onto his role as The Flash for the 2022 film - which also this week confirmed that Ben Affleck will be returning as Batman, alongside Michael Keaton. Anyway, for now, watch the first trailer for the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

Following the death of Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Batman and Wonder Woman recruit the Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg to form the Justice League and protect the world from Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons, who seek the three Mother Boxes.

As we already know, Ben Affleck stars as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, alongside Jason Momoa (Aquaman) Ezra Miller (The Flash), Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher (Cyborg).

Zack Snyder's Justice League doesn't have a confirmed release date for HBO Max just yet, but it will be in May 2021.