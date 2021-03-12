Zack Snyder's Justice League coming to Sky Cinema and Now TV this month

The question over how UK viewers would get to watch the Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League is now answered - the film will arrive on Sky Cinema and Now TV on 18th March; the same date as the film will debut on HBO Max in the US.

The four hour cut of the film jettisons every minute of footage that was shot by Joss Whedon when he was brought in to finish the original version of the film. The new cut will be split into 6 chapters with an epilogue and features a significant amount of new footage that has been shot featuring most of the principle cast.

We're expecting the film to be released on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray in the coming months for those who don't have access to Sky or HBO Max.