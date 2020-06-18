Zack Snyder offers first look at his Justice League cut with new teaser

Ahead of Warner Bros’ virtual fan convention in August, Zack Snyder has given fans a first ever sneak peek by releasing a 30 second teaser on social media.

The clip features Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman facing a mural of Darkseid, with Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luther announcing “The bell has already been rung,” which of course alludes to arrival of the Apokolips forces.

Writing on Instagram Jason Mamoa said: “The best part about being Aquaman is that Zack Snyder created me so I get to see all this awesome shit before anyone.” The DC FanDome was announced only a couple of days ago and we should expect to see more footage revealed from the Snyder Cut as millions from around the world tune in.

No firm date has been set for the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League, with HBO only confirming it will arrive at some point in 2021. Additional costs have been estimated at around the $30m mark.

Fans will be hoping to get updates about The Batman and Suicide Squad and a number of other planned TV, comic and feature releases currently scheduled to arrive over the next 12-18 months. For now this snapshot of Snyder’s Justice League will wet the appetite for fans eager to see what the finished version will look like next year.