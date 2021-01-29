Zack Snyder's Justice League confirmed for a March release

Zack Snyder has confirmed that his four hour cut of Justice League is set for release on 18th March. The film-then TV series-then film again reinstates a huge amount of footage that was cut from the movie when it was taken over by Joss Whedon following Snyder's departure from the original project.

The 'Snyder Cut' has been a focus of DC fans ever since Whedon's take on the film was released in cinemas and the new cut will debut on HBO Max in the US.

Snyder claims that none of the footage Whedon shot is included in the new cut and there have been a number of additional scenes shot along with reshoots of previously filmed segments of the film. The Snyder Cut also adds Jared Leto's Joker to the film and features new material featuring all of the principle cast.