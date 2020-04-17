Z trailer: A new creepy kid horror coming soon to Shudder

Anything featuring Stephen McHattie deserves a little bit of your time and he features in a new Shudder horror simply called Z. The horror streaming platform is aiming this for a pre-Mother's Day (in the US) release, setting the story round a creepy young kid and his imaginary friend. It comes from the director of Still/Born, which also made its debut close to Mother's Day in 2018, and Shudder will be hoping for the same level of success this time round. Watch the Z trailer above to get a taster of what's in-store.

A family find themselves terrorised by their eight-year-old son's imaginary friend.

Brandon Christensen directs a cast starring Keegan Connor Tracy, Sean Rogerson, Jett Klyne, Sara Canning and Stephen McHattie. Christensen also wrote the screenplay with Colin Minihan.

You can catch Z on Shudder from May 7.