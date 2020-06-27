New Yes, God, Yes trailer: Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer stars in a comedy about sexual discovery

Karen Maine, co-writer of 2014's highly-rated indie-comedy Obvious Child, steps into the director's chair for the first time with Yes, God, Yes, a semi-autobiographical take on some of her own experiences. It played at SXSW last year picking up a lot of strong reviews and is setting itself up for a summer release. The film stars Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer in the lead role, who also featured in Maine's short film of the same name a couple of years ago. Watch the new trailer for Yes, God, Yes above to get a closer look.

In the Midwest in the early 00s, sixteen-year-old Alice has always been a good Catholic girl. But when an AOL chat turns racy, she discovers masturbation and becomes guilt-ridden. Seeking redemption, she attends a mysterious religious retreat to try and suppress her urges, but it isn't easy, especially after a cute boy starts flirting with her. Alice's sense of shame is spiralling when she uncovers a shocking truth about the retreat's most devout. Desperate and confused, she flees and meets an unlikely ally who offers an alternative view of what it means to be good. For the first time, Alice realizes she can decide for herself what to believe and finally gets the release she needs.

Maine writes and directs, with Timothy Simons, Wolfgang Novogratz, Francesca Reale, Susan Blackwell, Parker Wierling, Alisha Boe and Donna Lynne Champlin all in support of Dyer.

Yes, God, Yes arrives in virtual cinemas and drive-ins on July 24 and digital and VOD July 28.