Wonder Woman 1984 could be available to watch on demand in the UK from January

Two weeks ago Warner Bros. confirmed they would initially release Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max on December 25 for 30 days. In the UK, the film is set for release in cinemas on December 16, but news has broken that it could appear exclusively on Sky one month later.

Details about the deal are still being thrashed out, but rather than appearing as a PVOD rental for a higher price, it is being suggested that it could appear in the Sky Store for subscriber's to watch, before moving across to Sky Cinema.

It's an illustration of the current landscape for exhibitors in the UK that a deal like this is being kicked around. While the national lockdown ends today, cinema chains are still hedging their bets. Vue will initially open 30 locations on December 11, with tickets for films available from December 4. Odeon will re-start operations from this Friday. Cineworld and Picturehouse cinemas remain closed due to their parent company's situation in the US, while Curzon will open a select number of sites on Friday.

Variety broke the news about Wonder Woman 1984 earlier today, also quoting a source close to negotiations, who reportedly said: “What we’re doing on the basis of trying to help out the studios and our partners is to look at an emergency COVID window which is just the maximum amount of flexibility to get movies onto screens. The "Wonder Woman 1984” scenario “isn’t setting up a precedent for the future, but acknowledging that we’re finding ways of working together.”

There have also been suggestions that other Warner Bros. titles could be heading to HBO Max. Films reportedly being considered included Daniel Kaluuya's Judas and the Black Messiah, Denzel Washington's The Little Things, the new Tom and Jerry animation and possibly even a new adaptation of Mortal Kombat. However, we are some way of having these confirmed as digital releases.