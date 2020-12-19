Wonder Woman 1984 confirmed for early PVOD release in UK

Following the announcement of new coronavirus tier restrictions that left nearly 70% of the UK population unable to visit cinemas, Warner Bros. has confirmed that Wonder Woman 1984 will be getting a PVOD release on January 13, 2021.

Earlier this month there had been discussions between the studio and Sky for the Patty Jenkins sequel to be made available through their store. However, no agreement was reached and it will now arrive via other PVOD outlets.

Wonder Woman 1984 was released as scheduled in cinemas on December 16, but in much fewer cinemas than originally planned. The PVOD launch will be available as a 48-hour rental and will also remain in cinemas able to show it. The film is playing in 150 of the 228 cinemas currently open in the UK.

Warner Bros. said in a statement: “In recognition of varying current market restrictions and to service the massive fan interest in ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ this film can be enjoyed by fans and families on the big screen where available in cinemas now, and in the comfort of their own home through Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) in the UK and Ireland starting on January 13.

“The film will continue to be available in cinemas where they are open, whilst also being available to watch at home for a 48-hour rental from participating digital retailers.”

The move was being discussed before London - which accounts for a large proportion of UK box office takings - was moved into tier 3, so it comes as little surprise that the studio have transitioned to a digital release. Especially given the news that their entire 2021 slate will also receive online rollouts via HBO Max.