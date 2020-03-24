Wonder Woman 1984 and In The Heights releases delayed

Warner Bros. have decided to delay the releases of both Wonder Woman 1984 and In The Heights due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wonder Woman was set to arrive in UK and US cinemas on June 5, but will now open on August 14. There had been very brief rumours last week that internal talks at the studio suggested they may be willing to release the Patty Jenkins sequel on premium VOD and avoid cinemas altogether, but those whispers were quietened within a few hours.

Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures chairman told Variety in statement today: “When we greenlit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”

In The Heights was set for an August 7 rollout, but the musical has been delayed indefinitely. It confirms fears first raised by Lin-Manuel Miranda when appearing on the Rosie O'Donnell show over the weekend: “There’s a lot that remains to be done on that movie. We were finishing the score and the mixing and just getting the music exactly right.”

It is also understood that Warner Bros. are looking for new dates to release Scoob! and James Wan's Malignant. And while some big releases were recently transferred onto VOD in reactions to cinemas closing, it will now largely be a waiting game for studios and distributors with regards to their tentpoles, as they wait to see if the schedule for quarter three and four of the year can remain intact.