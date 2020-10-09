Wolfwalkers trailer: A beautiful hand-drawn Irish animation heralded as a must-see

Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon have made some of the most gorgeous traditional-style animated films in recent years, with the Secret of Kelis, Song of the Sea (both were Oscar nominated) and The Breadwinner. Wolfwalkers completes the trilogy started with the first two films, taking inspiration from Irish folklore and mythology, and judging by the trailer looks like it could be a contender once again during award season. It plays at the London Film Festival (we’ll have a review), before attempting to play in cinemas and arriving on Apple TV+ in December. Watch the Wolfwakers trailer above.

In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh's missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart direct, with Sean Bean (who hopefully avoids death this time), Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker, Maria Doyle Kennedy , Simon McBurney, Tommy Tiernan and John Morton in the voice cast.

Wolfwalkers plays at the London Film Festival, and is currently scheduled to land in UK cinemas on October 26, before arriving on Apple TV+ December 11.