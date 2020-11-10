Wild Mountain Thyme trailer: Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan star in a new Irish-set romcom

Wild Mountain Thyme is based on playwright John Patrick Shanley's 2014 Broadway play Outside Mullingar (he also writes and directs his own adaptation). Its title is taken from an famous Irish/Scottish folk song with a history stretching back to the 19th century. The eagle--eyed among you may remember Shanley as the writer of the Cher 1987 hit, Moonstruck, while also helming Meryl Streep in 2008's Doubt (which was also a Tony award-winning play for Shanley) and Tom Hanks in Joe Versus the Volcano. There's a very good cast in this, but beware of dodgy Irish accents (bar Dornan, of course). This will be arriving in cinemas and VOD in the US before the UK, with Lionsgate holding fire until after the lockdown lifts in December. Watch the trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme above.

The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon has her heart set on winning her neighbour Anthony Reilly's love. The problem is Anthony seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father Tony's plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew, Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams in this comedic, moving and wildly romantic tale.

John Patrick Shanley directs Jon Hamm, Dearbhla Molloy and Christopher Walken who feature in support of Blunt and Dornan.

Wild Mountain Thyme will be available in select cinemas and VOD in the US from December 11, with a UK date yet to be announced.