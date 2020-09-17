Welcome to the Blumhouse trailer: Amazon release an anthology of Blumhouse-produced horror this October

It's a bit of surprise it has taken this long for Blumhouse to team up with someone like Amazon, given how popular their titles are on streaming services. Most of their low budget genre titles are perfect for watching at home and Welcome to the Blumhouse packages together four new films that will be released over the course of two weeks in October. A total of 8 films will make up the initial partnership between Blumhouse and Amazon, but there's very little chance this won't be a big success and more are sure to be ordered. Watch all the trailers for the Welcome to the Blumhouse series below.

Black Box

Release date: October 6

Director: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.

Cast: Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa and Troy James

After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.

The Lie

Release date: October 6

Director: Veena Sud

Cast: Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard and Joey King.

When their teenage daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception.

Evil Eye

Release date: October 13

Director: Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani

Cast: Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Omar Maskati and Bernard White

A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.

Nocturne

Release date: October 13

Director: Zu Quirke

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon and Ivan Shaw

Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.