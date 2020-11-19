New We Can Be Heroes trailer: Robert Rodriguez's sequel to Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D is colourful, cheesy fun

Need a bit of trashy silliness in your life for the New Year? Well, Robert Rodriguez is here to serve up a big slice of stupid cake to set the tone for 2021. We Can be Heroes is a standalone sequel to 2005's Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D, which has developed something of a cult status ever since and it's a return to the OTT anaglyph 3-D technology seen in that film and the Spy Kids series, which were also just as daft. And we shouldn't forget that Rodriguez also plans to return to his Machete series with Machete Kills in Space in the very near future. For now, watch the We Can Be Heroes trailer to see what's in-store.

When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.

The cast stars YaYa Gosselin, Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Christopher McDonald and Adriana Barraza, with support from Vivien Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Lotus Blossom, Hala Finley, Andy Walken, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Taylor Dooley, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J. Quinton Johnson and JJ Dashnaw.

We Can Be Heroes plays on Netflix from January 1, 2021.