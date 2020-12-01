We Are the Geordies trailer: Long-suffering Newcastle fans look back on a brief period of recent success

It's not easy being a Newcastle fan. Even though you have great support and a fantastic stadium, success has been few and far between since winning the FA Cup three times in the 50s and the Fairs Cup in 1969. And when you have an owner like Mike Ashley there's even less reason to be happy. We Are the Geordies looks back on their 2016-17 season when they won promotion back to the Premier League under Rafa Benitez, winning The Championship in the process, as seen through the eyes of 11 supporters. Watch the trailer for We Are the Geordies above.

Whistler and Scud, Davy and Sara, Elaine, Gorgeous George, Erik, Matt, Dr Dave, Fordey and Sima have one thing in common, they are obsessed with Newcastle United. We follow their joys and pains, as the black and whites, led by the mighty Rafael Benítez, fight to get back into the Premier League.

James DeMarco and Zahra Zomorrodia direct We Are the Geordies, which will be released on digital and DVD December 11.