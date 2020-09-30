Watch this new clip from Miranda July's Kajillionaire

There's a lot of excitement around Miranda July's return with Kajillionaire, which is currently playing in US cinemas and arrives here on October 9. The clip above, called 'By Friday' is one of a few currently floating around, giving you a taster of what July's first directorial effort in 9 years has in-store.

Kajillionaire is about two con-artists, Theresa and Robert, who have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio, to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.

With July also writing the script, the cast stars Evan Rachel Wood. Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, Gina Rodriguez and Mark Ivanir. It plays at London Film Festival over the next couple of weeks, where we'll have a review, and then heads over to VOD in the US from October 16.

You can check out the full trailer for the film below: