Watch Shazam! director Adam F. Sandberg’s quarantine horror short

1 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published

Adam F. Sandberg is more recently known for helming the DC comic standalone, Shazam!, but he made his name with the hugely successful horrors Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation. Even though he's on lockdown like almost everyone else he's managed to make what he calls a "companion piece" to the 2013 short film version of Lights Out. Shadowed runs at just a nudge under 3 minutes and takes the Swedish director back to his pre-feature film career where he made a string of horror shorts.

On Twitter Sandberg simply announced the short by saying "Made a new 3 minute horror short, 'Shadowed', together with Lotta Losten because what else are we going to do while stuck indoors." The only synopsis offered is that it is, "Sort of a companion piece to our short Lights Out. Watch loud in the dark."

Sandberg was due to start production on the sequel to Shazam! during the summer, although that has been postponed due to current conditions. A second Lights Out film has also been in development for some time, although given all the delays that may still be a while away from release.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags dc, DCU, news, short films
Category news

Latest Articles