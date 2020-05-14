Watch Martin Scorsese directing The Departed in Jonas Mekas' documentary

Notes on an American Film Director at Work by Jonas Mekas is a 2005 documentary now made available to watch for free on Vimeo by the Anthology Film Archives.

Mekas was allowed close access to Scorsese as he worked on the crime thriller, showing how the director pieced together the production with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon all on-board.

"I originally met Martin Scorsese when he was still a film student at the New York University, " said Mekas. "He used to come to my film screenings. But our real friendship began when he made his first feature film, Who's That Knocking at My Door. My brother Adolfas, Shirley Clarke and myself, we joined Marty in a two-hour radio program to plug the opening of his film. We had great time doing it. I still have the tape of it.

"I was asked to make a five to ten minute film about Marty to introduce his retrospective. As it happened, Marty was shooting The Departed at that time. I asked him if I could follow him for a week or two, and he said yes. So that’s how this film happened. Sebastian, my son, joined me with a second camera. I did a brief version, and proceeded with a longer one. Since I was very busy at that time with other projects, I asked Benn Northover, a good friend, to help me with editing it—I had some 15 hours of footage—and we all had a great time working on it because we all love Marty! It’s a chamber kind of movie, a personal tribute to a friend."

Jump over to Vimeo to watch the master at work in this one hour documentary.

