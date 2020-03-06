Watch a new featurette for the Keira Knightley-led Misbehaviour: The Real Women Who Changed Miss World

Arriving in cinemas next week is Misbehaviour (how they didn't call it Missbehaviour is anyone's guess) a new drama looking back at events that took place during the 1970 Miss World competition. Not only was the contest interrupted live on TV, but instead of the award going to a white woman as per previous years, the then coveted prize was won by a Black woman for the first time. That woman was Miss Grenada - Jennifer Hosten - while second place also went to another Black woman called Dorothea Scott, who entered the contest as Miss South Africa. Watch the Misbehaviour featurette above.

In 1970, the Miss World competition took place in London, hosted by US comedy legend, Bob Hope. At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the planet with over 100 million viewers. Claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women, the newly formed Women's Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of the competition. Not only that, when the show resumed, the result caused uproar: the winner was not the Swedish favourite but Miss Grenada, the first black woman to be crowned Miss World. In a matter of hours, a global audience had witnessed the patriarchy driven from the stage and the Western ideal of beauty turned on its head.

Philippa Lowthorpe directs, with Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Greg Kinnear, Lesley Manville, Keeley Hawes, Rhys Ifans and Phyllis Logan all in the cast.

Misbehaviour opens nationwide in UK cinemas on March 13.