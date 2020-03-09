Watch a new clip from Irish indie drama Calm With Horses

Nick Rowland's debut feature, Calm With Horses, arrives in UK cinemas on March 13 and this short 90 second clip gives you an insight of what to expect in a film starring Cosmo Jarvia and Barry Keoghan. In our review critic Maria Lattila said: "This is a magnificently confident and impressive first feature for director Nick Rowland. It’s classically told tale of a man on the wrong side of law, but with a good heart with extra blood-drenched knuckles. The violence is brutal, but necessary for the narrative and Rowland makes us feel every punch in the gut, every kick of the boot."

Ex-boxer Douglas 'Arm' Armstrong is the faithful and violent right-hand-man to the drug-dealing Devers clan, ready to dole out beatings at the whim of his best friend, and the family's unpredictable protégé, Dympna. Arm's struggle to find his place in the world has consequences on his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Ursula as she strives to find a better life for herself and their young son Jack.

Calm With Horses opens in select UK cinemas on March 13.