Watch 3 new clips for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Rise of Skywalker arrives in cinemas in one week’s time, and after a flurry of TV spots a couple of weeks ago, the footage reveals went quiet. That’s changed today with two new clips now made available and another to arrive on Saturday.

First of all, on the Star Wars Movie Facebook page you’ll see a clip of Emperor Palpatine and Kylo Ren, in what could be seen as a spoiler for the film. There is also another surprise voice heard that adds more context to the scene.

Elsewhere, shortly after the arrival of Fornite v11.30, a collaboration with Star Wars will see more footage shown at the Risky Reels section of Fortnite's map on Dec. 14 at 7pm GMT, 2 pm ET, 11 am PT.

Over at Amazon, a special behind the scenes look at the film is available on their platform and Fire TV, along with secret Easter Eggs to find it. Simply type “#TheRiseOfSkywalker” into the external search bar on Amazon.com, Amazon app or Fire TV.

It can also be found by saying to Alexa, a paired Amazon Echo device, or Fire TV Cube with built-in Alexa “Alexa, the Force be with you always.” Alternatively, you can just visit amazon.com/threriseofskywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in UK cinemas on December 19 and in the US December 20

