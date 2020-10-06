Warner juggle their upcoming releases with Dune moving to October 2021 and The Batman slipping to 2022

Following the news that Dune would be rescheduled and moved back to 1st October 2021 in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, Warner have now juggled a number of their other upcoming releases - although despite rumours Wonder Woman 1984 remains in place for a 25th December 2020 release date for the moment.

The updated dates are as follows:

Wonder Woman 1984 - 25th December 2020

Dune - 1st October 2021

The Matrix 4 - 21st December 2021

The Batman - 4th March 2022

The Flash - 4th November 2022

Shazam 2 - 2nd June 2023

All of these dates - with the obvious exception of the Wonder Woman sequel which we really can't see hitting cinemas this year - are far enough in the future to hopefully be unaffected by Covid-19 yet again.