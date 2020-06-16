Warner Bros. to run free 24-hour virtual fan convention in August

On Saturday, August 22, starting at 6pm GMT, Warner Bros. will welcome fans everywhere into the DC FanDome—a free virtual fan experience where no badge is required.

Accessible for 24 hours at DCFanDome.com, the global event will immerse fans into the DC Multiverse, with new announcements from WB Games, Film and TV, and comics, as well as an opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind films and TV series, including: Justice League (Snyder Cut), Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the SnyderCut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this autumn to cinemas worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984.

Inside this virtual con, fans will also get access to localised events, featuring the faces and voices from countries around the world in their local language.

Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros., said, "There is no fan like a DC fan. For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC's inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we're able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favourite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

