Warner Bros. confirm Wonder Woman 1984 will receive same day cinema and HBO Max release

For the past few weeks rumours have intensified that Warner Bros. were considering releasing Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max and tonight the studio confirmed it will be getting a dual cinema and digital release on Christmas Day.

Director Patty Jenkins confirmed on her Twitter account that the sequel will open in both US cinemas (where they are still open) and stream on HBO Max for one month. Unlike Disney’s release of Mulan for an additional cost, this will not be a PVOD release, with existing HBO Max subscribers able to watch the film for no extra charge.

In an official statement, Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said: “As we navigate these unprecedented times, we’ve had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans. This is an amazing film that really comes to life on the big screen and, working with our partners in the exhibition community, we will provide that option to consumers in the U.S. where theaters are open. We realize that a lot of consumers can’t go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ via our HBO Max platform.“

The production budget for Wonder Woman 1984 was a reported $200m. Quite how Warners will be able to enjoy a return anywhere close to that (and to turn a profit) is a mystery. If they are banking on international markets carrying the load, exhibitors in Europe remain in the dark about whether they will be able to reopen come December and looking ahead into January. The first Wonder Woman film scooped up over $90m in China, and Warners will be hoping to do similar numbers again, although the take home cut will be some way below that figure.

Jenkins also tweeted that the film will be released in international markets on December 16. However, this is likely based on a best case scenario, with the likes of the UK, France and Germany all due to come out of lockdown at the end of November. But the level of restrictions that will be imposed in order to manage COVID-19 rates during the winter is unclear at this stage.

A new updated trailer has also been released which you can check out below.