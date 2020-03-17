Vue Cinemas follow competitor's lead in closing down operations

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published
Vue Cinemas follow competitor's lead in closing down operations

Odeon, Cineworld and Picturehouse have all announced their closure this morning and Vue Cinemas have also informed staff that their sites are closed from today until further notice.

The news has yet to be made official to members of the public, but according to social media, staff employed by the chain received a notification this morning saying: "We will not be opening our UK and Ireland cinemas today until further notice. Unless you are a manager rostered for work today, please do not go to work. We will keep all our staff updated."

At this stage the only main exhibitor we are still waiting to hear from is Curzon. Other cinemas yet to update their position include Everyman, Empire, The Light, Regal (although all US theatres have closed), Showcase and Reel.

Phil Clapp, CEO of the UK Cinema Association, has said: "The priority now is to ensure that the thousands who work in the sector, many of them young people, are helped during what will be an exceptionally challenging period for them, and that cinema venues across the country are supported to overcome what for many will represent an unprecedented challenge to their existence.”

Update: We have since heard that the CEO of Vue International, Tim Richards, has confirmed the closure of the chain, saying: ‘Since the first news of the Covid-19 outbreak, we have been doing everything we can to provide a high quality, enjoyable and safe big screen experience for our customers. However in line with the UK Government’s latest public health advice we will be temporarily closing all our 91 cinemas in the UK & Ireland from today, March 17, until further notice."

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags coronavirus
Category news

Latest Articles