Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot to arrive for purchase on VOD next Tuesday

Even before release, at best it felt like Bloodshot would get a lukewarm reception - and then it ran straight into the coronavirus on opening weekend. Any chance it stood of success was pretty much obliterated as audiences stayed stayed away from cinemas and exhibitors continued to close their doors. Given events over the past few days it comes as little surprise that Columbia Pictures have decided to transfer the film to VOD only 12 days after release.

However, where the three Universal films due to arrive on VOD this Friday are rental only, customers will have to purchase Bloodshot. It will be available in the US from March 24 for $19.99 on all major platforms. In recent days we’ve also seen the likes of Birds of Prey, The Gentleman and Just Mercy all brought forward to earlier rental slots, challenging the long-standing 90 day theatrical window enjoyed by cinemas.

Tom Rothman, Chairman of Sony Pictures, said: “Sony Pictures is firmly committed to theatrical exhibition and we support windowing.” He went on to say, “This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theaters have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and Bloodshot is abruptly unavailable in any medium. Audiences will now have the chance to own Bloodshot right away and see it at home, where we are all spending more time. We are confident that — like other businesses hit hard by the virus — movie theaters will bounce back strongly, and we will be there to support them.”

While the information provided so far relates solely to the US, we expect international rollouts - including the UK - to be given similar release dates.



4K Blu-ray

Blu-ray

DVD