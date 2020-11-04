Updates offered by distributors for November releases

The lockdown measures due to come into force from 00.01 on Thursday were overwhelmingly approved by MPs in Parliament today and UK distributors had already started to make plans in anticipation of the rules being passed.

While cinemas in England will close from tomorrow until December 2, some sites remain open in parts of Scotland, while Wales will come out of its 17-day lockdown on November 9, which will see cinemas reopen in some areas of the country. Cinemas in Northern Ireland may also reopen a few days later on November 12 - although this is yet to be confirmed.

ScreenDaily reported that StudioCanal will delay the release of both Another Round and Supernova, with no new dates confirmed at the moment. Sony's The Last Shift will continue as planned with its November 13 rollout, while their teen drama, Words On Bathroom Walls, will also hit available cinemas on the same day. There is no news yet on The Kid Detective which is due a week later on November 20.

New Wave yesterday announced that Martin Eden will now be released at a later date, while it is expected that Universal will do similar with their comedy-horror Freaky.

As we reported yesterday, Brandon Cronenberg's Possessed moves over to a premium home digital release on November 27. British indie film Looted will go down the virtual screening route to share revenue with selected cinemas from November 6, and Andrea Riseborough's Luxor will also be available on VOD from Friday.

Some MPs have suggested the lockdown in England could extend beyond December 2, although Boris Johnson has denied this claim. With major releases like Monster Hunter, Let Him Go, Come Away, Peter Rabbit 2, Free Guy, Death on the Nile and Wonder Woman 1984 all lined up, exhibitors in England will remain hopeful they can open their doors after these four weeks have passed.