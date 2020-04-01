Universal push Minions 2 and others into new 2021 slots

In the wake of Sony's decision to shift nearly all of their tentpoles into 2021, we expected other studios to follow suit and Universal have been the first to move by announcing Minions 2: The Rise of Gru, Sing 2 and Wicked will all be moved off the 2020 calendar.

Last week Universal pulled Minions 2 from its original release slot and have now placed it into July 2, 2021, according to Variety. Sing 2 was scheduled to play in that slot but has been moved to December 22, 2021 date. The adaptation of the hugely successful musical, Wicked, has been postponed indefinitely.

Hopes that any kind of summer movie season can be salvaged are fading fast as death tolls rise in the UK and US and infection rates remain high around the world. The likes of Christopher Nolan's Tenet is still holding onto its July 17, 2020 slot, although it is surely just a matter of time before Warner Bros. are forced to reschedule.

Unfortunately, we can only expect to be posting more news stories like this over the coming weeks as studios look to mitigate losses wherever possible. That will leave the new release schedule rather barren for the foreseeable future, although it does give a chance for smaller films to gain more exposure in their place.