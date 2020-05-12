Unhinged trailer: Russell Crowe is set to beat Tenet in reopening US cinemas

Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a psychological thriller is being spoken about as being the film to beat Tenet in the race to reopen US cinemas this year (even though The Forever Purge is scheduled for July 10 two days after the UK). Tenet is set to open on July 17 in both the UK and US, while Crowe's film is heading onto the big screen on July 1. Of course, a lot can change between now and then, so while the competition is heating up to see who can grab the attention of those willing to return to cinemas, events over the next 6 weeks could throw up a lot of new twists and turns. Watch the trailer for Unhinged above.

Rachel is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged.

Derrick Borte directs, with Caren Pistorius starring alongside Crowe, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman and Anne Leighton also feature.

Unhinged is set to arrive in US theatres on July 1.