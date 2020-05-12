New Unhinged trailer: The Russell Crowe thriller moves to a new end-of-July release date

Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a psychological thriller that was originally being marketed as one of the first major releases to beat Tenet in the race to reopen cinemas this year (still technically true) - although the coronavirus had other ideas. Tenet is now set to open on August 12, while Crowe's film is heading onto the big screen on a new date of July 31. Of course, a lot can change between now and then, so while the competition is heating up to see who can grab the attention of those willing to return to cinemas, events over the next month could throw up a lot of new twists and turns. Watch the new trailer for Unhinged above.

Rachel is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged.

Derrick Borte directs, with Caren Pistorius starring alongside Crowe, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman and Anne Leighton also feature.

Unhinged is set to arrive in cinemas on July 31.