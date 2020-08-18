Undergods trailer: Kate Dickie stars in a Kafka-esque fantasy debuting at Fantasia Fest

Made with financial support from the BFI, writer-director Chino Moya makes his directorial debut at Fantasic Fest next week with Undergods. It's a dark-fantasy sci-esque film that appears to be collection of different stories featuring a pan-European cast, with actors from the UK, Belgium, Hungary and Ireland to name a few all involved. The trailer looks interesting, although it doesn't give much away in terms of plot. Watch the Undergods trailer above to see more.

Undergods places viewers in a foreign futuristic world, though sadly one that feels more familiar every day. The film's narrators manoeuvre through a deserted, crumbling, grayish-blue city, gathering bodies as they go and sharing nightmarish stories of a long-ago abandoned past. What follows is a series of narratives, overlapping and weaving through time and space with remarkable grace and ease. The threads come together elegantly as stories layer upon each other and crescendo towards a powerful, satisfying conclusion.

Written and directed by Chino Moya, the cast stars Kate Dickie, Ned Dennehy, Geza Rohrig, Adrian Rawlins, Jan Bijvoet, Sam Louwyck and Tanya Reynolds.

Undergods plays Fantasia Fest on August 30.