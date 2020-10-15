Uncle Frank trailer: Paul Bettany can no longer run from his past in this Sundance standout

Reviews for the Paul Bettany-led drama, Uncle Frank, were good at Sundance at the start of the year and Amazon are new revving up to release it next month. Set in the early '70s, he plays a gay man who has been forced to hide his sexuality from his family for years, until it all has to come out into the open when he heads home to bury his father. Watch the trailer for Uncle Frank above.

In 1973, teenager Beth Bledsoe leaves her rural Southern hometown to study at New York University where her beloved Uncle Frank is a revered literature professor. She soon discovers that Frank is gay, and living with his longtime partner Walid "Wally" Nadeem -- an arrangement that he has kept secret for years. After the sudden death of Frank's father -- Beth's grandfather -- Frank is forced to reluctantly return home for the funeral with Beth in tow, and to finally face a long-buried trauma that he has spent his entire adult life running away from.

Alan Ball writes and directs, with Sophia Lillis and Peter Macdissi featuring in the support cast.

Uncle Frank debuts on Amazon Prime November 25.