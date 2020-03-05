UK Cinema Release Schedule: March 2020
Alongside our release schedules for DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray we also maintain a list of upcoming theatrical release dates. Check out our monthly updated list of upcoming films (this is subject to change as the ongoing spread of the coronavirus could see some films rescheduled).
06/03/2020
- Escape from Pretoria
- Fantasy Island
- Immortal Hero
- Military Wives
- Onward
- Sea Without Shore
- Sulphur and White
- The Photograph
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
- Vitalina Varela
13/03/2020
- And Then We Danced
- Bloodshot
- Calm With Horses
- Cunningham
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- Misbehaviour
- My Spy
- Run
- The Elephant Man
- The Hunt
- The Perfect Candidate
20/03/2020
- A Quiet Place 2
- Astronaut
- Climbing Blind
- Dogs Don't Wear Pants
- Fire Will Come
- Radioactive
- The Great Buster - A Celebration
- The Jesus Rolls
- The Truth
21/03/2020
27/03/2020