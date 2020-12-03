Two of Us trailer: France's international entry for the Oscars tells the story of a secret lesbian romance

Filippo Meneghetti’s film takes inspiration from two of his real-life neighbours who kept their doors open and eventually joined their two apartments together. Two of Us also has shades of the Netflix documentary A Secret Love, about a 70-year lesbian romance that was hidden from those around them. It's no doubt the case for many older lesbian women who grew up in a time when being a lesbian was frowned upon by friends, family and wider society, so stories like these are probably more common than many of us are aware of. This will also be France's entry for for Best International Feature Film at next year's Oscars. Watch the trailer for Two of Us above.

Two retired women, Nina and Madeleine, have been secretly in love for decades. Everybody, including Madeleine's family, thinks they are simply neighbours, sharing the top floor of their building. They come and go between their two apartments, enjoying the affection and pleasures of daily life together, until an unforeseen event turns their relationship upside down and leads Madeleine's daughter to gradually unravel the truth about them.

Meneghetti directs, with Barbara Sukowa and Martine Chevallier starring in the lead roles.

Two of Us will be released in US cinemas and on demand February 9, 2021.