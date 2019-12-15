Two more TV spots for The Rise of Skywalker are released online

Star Wars fans are counting down the hours, minutes and seconds until they get to see how the saga concludes in The Rise of Skywalker, and with just over 72 hours until it arrives in the UK (24 hours before the US) two more TV spots have been released over the weekend to tease you.

It was only a few days ago three videos were made available online, and with all the previous spots released you might start to think what else is left to show of the film. Except, there’s a good chance that some of this footage won’t even be in the full film, but understandably, some fans are avoiding everything until they sit down to watch it.

At the top is the first clip, called Voices, while the one down below has been given the title Secret. We’ve been hearing more from J. J. Abrams and the cast over the past week (not all of it so good, Mr Boyega) as the marketing intensifies and there’ll be a lot more to come this week - then the internet will explode once everyone starts to voice their opinion from Thursday morning onwards. If you thought the Scorsese ‘discourse’ was brain numbing, you ain’t seen nuthin’ yet.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in Uk cinemas on December 19 and a day later in the US

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Dir: J.J. Abrams | Cast: Adam Driver, Billie Lourd, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac | Writers: Chris Terrio, Colin Trevorrow, Derek Connolly, George Lucas (based on characters created by), J.J. Abrams

