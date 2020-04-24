Turn on, tune in and help support Talking Pictures TV

It's tough times in every industry, with small and independent businesses in particular struggling to deal with a dramatic drop in revenue while still paying for ongoing overheads. Free-to-air TV channel Talking Pictures TV fall into that category and are in need of your support during these challenging times.

If you aren't aware of Talking Pictures TV, they can be found on Virgin 445, Freesat 306, Freeview, Youview 81 or on Sky channel 328. This family run channel broadcast a host of classic and forgotten films each day, but due to a complete loss in advertising revenue they are concerned about their immediate future.

Their weekly newsletter has revealed that they have lost nearly all advertising as "there are no cruises, no holidays, no products to advertise as all the warehouses are closed, so we are grateful for any adverts we can get at the moment." Co-founder Sarah Cronin-Stanley went on to say, "In these difficult times I thought I should make you aware of the situation as sadly we don’t get a license fee to help towards the costs. It’s more important now than ever that you go forth as Talking Pictures TV ambassadors and spread the word in any way you can."

Much focus is placed on new releases, with specialist channels like Taking Pictures TV often overlooked. But they offer an important service to film fans and are in need of support of any kind. The easiest way to help the channel is to spend time watching the many great films they offer every day. And if you do want to contribute any money, you can do so via their online DVD store.

In particular, Talking Pictures TV help to put the spotlight on British cinema, playing classics from the 30s through to the 70s. The channel gives you the chance to discover some hidden gems, and enjoy an array of classics, with the likes of Straw Dogs, Thief of Baghdad, Up the Junction and BFI: Listen to Britain an example of what you can expect to see playing over the next couple of days. They also have a bi-weekly podcast you can listen to right here (or on iTunes). Follow them on Twitter @TalkingPicsTV and help spread the word.