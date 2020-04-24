Turn on, tune in and help support Talking Pictures TV

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published
Turn on, tune in and help support Talking Pictures TV

It's tough times in every industry, with small and independent businesses in particular struggling to deal with a dramatic drop in revenue while still paying for ongoing overheads. Free-to-air TV channel Talking Pictures TV fall into that category and are in need of your support during these challenging times.

If you aren't aware of Talking Pictures TV, they can be found on Virgin 445, Freesat 306, Freeview, Youview 81 or on Sky channel 328. This family run channel broadcast a host of classic and forgotten films each day, but due to a complete loss in advertising revenue they are concerned about their immediate future.

Their weekly newsletter has revealed that they have lost nearly all advertising as "there are no cruises, no holidays, no products to advertise as all the warehouses are closed, so we are grateful for any adverts we can get at the moment." Co-founder Sarah Cronin-Stanley went on to say, "In these difficult times I thought I should make you aware of the situation as sadly we don’t get a license fee to help towards the costs. It’s more important now than ever that you go forth as Talking Pictures TV ambassadors and spread the word in any way you can."

Much focus is placed on new releases, with specialist channels like Taking Pictures TV often overlooked. But they offer an important service to film fans and are in need of support of any kind. The easiest way to help the channel is to spend time watching the many great films they offer every day. And if you do want to contribute any money, you can do so via their online DVD store.

In particular, Talking Pictures TV help to put the spotlight on British cinema, playing classics from the 30s through to the 70s. The channel gives you the chance to discover some hidden gems, and enjoy an array of classics, with the likes of Straw Dogs, Thief of Baghdad, Up the Junction and BFI: Listen to Britain an example of what you can expect to see playing over the next couple of days. They also have a bi-weekly podcast you can listen to right here (or on iTunes). Follow them on Twitter @TalkingPicsTV and help spread the word.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags
Category news

Latest Articles