Troop Zero trailer: Allison Janney and Viola Davis star in this soon-to-arrive Amazon comedy-drama

Netflix look set to lead the way at the Oscars again with The Irishman and Marriage Story, while The Report may be the only one to break through for Amazon. Elsewhere. Troop Zero is getting ready to appear on Prime in January almost a year after making a decent impression at Sundance back in January. While it doesn’t look at stylised as Wes Anderson, there’s more than a touch of Moonrise Kingdom to its style. Watch the trailer for Troop Zero above.

A group of elementary-school misfits led by spunky outcast Christmas Flint join forces to infiltrate the high-and-mighty Birdie Scouts youth group in order to win a talent show.

Directed by Bert & Bertie, it stars the young Mckenna Grace, Viola Davis, Allison Janney, Jim Gaffigan and Mike Epps.

Troop Zero arrives on Amazon Prime from January 17, 2020.