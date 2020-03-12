Tribeca Film Festival joins the list of postponed or cancelled festivals

It seems as if we will have to develop a template to keep announcing this sort of news, as it has just broke that the TriBeCa Film Festival has been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Deadline reported that sources close to the festival have said that it will no longer be held between April 15-26. The postponement is due to New York governor Andrew Cuomo announcing that gatherings of 500 people or more has been banned.

Jane Rosenthal, CEO of the festival, said: “We have made the difficult decision to postpone the 19th Tribeca Film Festival (April 15-26) based on the announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that events of 500 people or more are banned due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of the public while also supporting our friends, filmmakers and storytellers who look to Tribeca as a platform to showcase their work to audiences. We will be back to you shortly with our plans.”

She went on to say “We founded the Tribeca Film Festival as a way to heal our community after the devastation of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. We were determined to overcome our fear and anxiety by joining together. It is in our DNA to march forward while caring about our community.”

As many as 39 Broadway shows have also been forced to postpone productions as a result of the new ban, 8 of which were due to start previews over the coming weeks.