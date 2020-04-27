Tribeca and YouTube to launch free 10-day online film festival at the end of May

Tribeca and YouTube have come together to organise a free 10-day digital film festival called We Are One: A Global Film Festival, which will be available around the world on a new YouTube channel from May 29.

The aim is to provide support for the World Health Organization and other organisations working during the current coronavirus pandemic. 20 festivals partners will also provide content, with the likes of BFI London, Sundance, Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Toronto, New York and Locarno all getting involved.

“We often talk about film’s uniquely powerful role in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world. All of the world needs healing right now,” said Jane Rosenthal, CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival. “We Are One: A Global Film Festival unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and provide relief to audiences worldwide. In working with our extraordinary festival partners and YouTube we hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film."

“One of the most unique and inspiring aspects of the world staying home is our ability to come together and experience an event as one, and We Are One: A Global Film Festival is just that,” said Robert Kyncl, Chief Business Officer, YouTube. “Along with Tribeca Enterprises and our incredible partners, we are bringing fans the opportunity to experience the curated programming each of these festivals provides as part of our ten-day long event. It’s an event that’s never been done before and we’re proud to be the home for this fantastic content that is free to fans around the world.”

We Are one: A Global Film Festival, will run from May 29 to June 7, encompassing everything from feature lengths and shorts, to documentaries, music, comedy and more. A full schedule will be released in the coming weeks.