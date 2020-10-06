Train to Busan sequel Peninsula to arrive in UK cinemas and on digital formats in November

Studiocanal remain determined to bring their titles to cinema screens in the UK, announcing the arrival of Train to Busan: Peninsula for November 6, followed by DVD, Blu-ray and EST from November 30.

Yesterday the production company announced they were sticking to plans to release Saint Maud in UK cinemas this Friday despite Cineworld announcing the closure of 127 sites from this week. Odeon are also set to shutter many of their sites during week days, while Vue have yet to comment on whether they will remain open or closed over the coming months.

Peninsula centres on Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won), a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation on the quarantined peninsula with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

The film will have its UK premiere at Celluloid Screams on October 23, followed by special previews over the Halloween weekend, before being released in select cinemas nationwide on November 6.

It will also be available on DVD, Blu-Ray & EST from November 30 and will also include the limited edition HMV Exclusive First Edition and Train to Busan Trilogy Blu-ray Boxset. All formats will come with the Peninsula: Making Of featurettes – The Action; The Characters; The Director; and The Sequel.

A limited edition Peninsula Blu-ray SteelBook will also be released alongside a brand new Zavvi exclusive double Blu-ray SteelBook for Train to Busan & Seoul Station. Both feature original exclusive artwork by Sam Gilbey.