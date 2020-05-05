Tracey Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson’s The High Note moves to a digital release

The Tracey Ellis Ross-led comedy co-starring Dakota Johnson, The High Note, has been confirmed as the latest addition the the PVOD roster this month.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra (Late Night), the film was due to arrive in cinemas this Friday but with the vast majority of cinemas still closed around the world Focus Pictures have decided going online is the best option. It will first be available in the US for a price of $20, with a UK release likely to arrive shortly.

Aside from Ross and Johnson, the cast also features the likes of Kelvin Harrison, Jr, Ice Cube, Zoë Chao, Bill Pullman and Eddie Izzard.

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis, a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

