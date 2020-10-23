Totally Under Control trailer: Alex Gibney uncovers the lies behind Trump's bungled approach to COVID-19

You can never accuse Alex Gibney of being slack. Totally Under Control is his second film of 2020 and his 26th since 2005. He is often cited as one of the premier documentarians around, but that level of output has seen the quality of his work dip as a result. But nonetheless, Totally Under Control is a collaboration with co-directors Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger, looking at how the Trump administration have disregarded the dangers of COVID-19, which has led to the deaths of over 200,000 people in the US alone. With the US election just over a week away Gibney was determined to get this out to the public in time (it has already been released in the States) and it gets digital release in the UK today. Watch the trailer for Totally Under Control above.

Secretly filmed in lockdown, using hard investigative reporting, the documentary features damning testimonies from public health officials and senior White House Staff, exposing a system-wide collapse caused by a profound dereliction of Presidential leadership. With the US election just around the corner, this documentary scrutinises the US response compared with South Korea, and how they handled the virus. On January 20th, 2020 both countries discovered their first cases of COVID-19. Since then, however, the novel Coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 222,000* Americans, while only claiming 453* lives in South Korea. It will be a generation before we know the full extent of the damage wrought by this pandemic, but Totally Under Control will stand as the definitive account of the Trump's administration's incompetence and denial in the face of this global pandemic.

Totally under Control is in select cinemas from October 23, while also being released on the likes of Amazon, iTunes, Sky, Curzon, BFI, Virgin, Google and Rakuten.