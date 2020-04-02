Top Gun: Maverick and A Quiet Place 2 settle on new release dates

The big blockbuster musical chairs game continues amongst the studios with the news that Paramount have fixed two new dates for what were originally summer releases, Top Gun: Maverick and A Quiet Place 2.

Top Gun Maverick was due to arrive in cinemas on June 24 but has been pushed back to December 23 of this year. That means Chris Pratt's The Tomorrow War, which was scheduled for release on the December 26, will now arrive at some point in 2021.

A Quiet Place 2 should have landed in cinemas on March 20 but was pulled by the studio as exhibitors announced they were closing down operations. The horror sequel has been moved to a new September 4 slot. In turn, this will mean that The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run will premiere on July 31, rather than May 22.

There will be plenty more new dates arrived over the coming months as the studios and distributors try to re-organise their slates. Whether or not the new dates being announced for later this year will be achievable as we head into the summer months remains to be seen.