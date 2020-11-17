Tom & Jerry trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz is caught up in a game of cat and mouse

Warner Bros. have tried to offer the best of both worlds by mixing together animation with real actors in the style of Who Framed Roger Rabbit? for the new Tom & Jerry film. There will, of course, be purists who will accept nothing less than the original 2D animated style of cartoon, but times change and bringing it up to date is no bad thing - especially as the original cartoons are so readily available to watch. Over the years the lovable duo have continued to feature in their own straight-to-DVD films, but this is the first theatrical feature outing in some time. Watch the trailer for Tom & Jerry above.

Kayla is a new employee at a posh hotel where Jerry takes up residence, threatening to ruin a glamorous wedding. She hires a broke alley cat named Tom to come in and get rid of Jerry, which proves to be easier said than done. That may be for the best, as the duo will likely need each other to defeat Kayla’s villainous boss, who isn’t a big fan of either one.

Tim Story (Shaft, Ride Along, Fantastic 4) directs, with Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Ken Jeong and Rob Delaney all starring.

Tom & Jerry is currently scheduled for release in the UK and US on March 5, 2021.